Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Franklin Covey (FC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC):

4/6/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

4/5/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE:FC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

