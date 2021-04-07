Analysts Offer Predictions for DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

