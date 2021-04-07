Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post sales of $510,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $420,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 24,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,770. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

