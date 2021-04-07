Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $16.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $84.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $159.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $912.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.