Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post sales of $44.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.87 million and the highest is $69.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $191.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $412.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.69 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,776,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

