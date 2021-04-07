Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE HGV opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after acquiring an additional 211,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

