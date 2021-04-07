Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of KOR stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

