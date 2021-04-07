Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Announce -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The Boeing posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $7.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $255.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $204.94. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

