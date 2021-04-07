Analysts Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Several research firms recently commented on SCPH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.44. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

