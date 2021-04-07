Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.64 Million

Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post $15.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $20.35 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $205.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $228.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $410.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

