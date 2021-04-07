Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

KMT opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

