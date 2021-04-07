Analysts Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.65 Million

Brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post sales of $157.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $166.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $629.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $635.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $634.50 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $51.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

