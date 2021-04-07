Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 205,028 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

