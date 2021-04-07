Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Post $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Athene posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 496.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.