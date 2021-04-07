Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 143,092 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,945,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after purchasing an additional 293,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,663 shares of company stock worth $11,252,354. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

