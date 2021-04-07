Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $552.34 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

