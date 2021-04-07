Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

SNR opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $537.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

