AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading Up 5.4%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

About AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

