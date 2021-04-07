AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $263,121,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 900,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,947,000 after buying an additional 205,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $131.79.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

