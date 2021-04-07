Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.96

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $238.96 and last traded at $237.05, with a volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

