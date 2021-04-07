American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $292,518.66 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kurt Knight sold 133,652 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,532,422.36.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

