American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Up 4.8%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 737,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,030,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

