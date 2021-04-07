American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

