American International Group Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Argo Group International worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NYSE ARGO opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.