American International Group Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

RLAY opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.