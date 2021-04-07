American International Group Inc. Sells 228 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ePlus worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $699,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

PLUS stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

