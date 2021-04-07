American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

