Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $63.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,287.38. 124,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,172.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,997.62 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

