Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $48.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.94 million and the lowest is $46.30 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $204.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.39 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $227.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.