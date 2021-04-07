Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €43.57 ($51.26) on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.41.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

