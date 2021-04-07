Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.44. 3,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.59 and a 1 year high of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

