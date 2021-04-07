Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,664 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,946. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

