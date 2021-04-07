Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,070 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

TechTarget stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.