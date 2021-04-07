Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $777,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $139.23. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,577. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

