Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,353 Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Pluralsight accounts for 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS remained flat at $$22.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,045 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

