Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,410 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 754,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,890. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,075. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

