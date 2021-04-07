Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,359 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,442. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

