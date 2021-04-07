Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.22

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 77578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

