Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €218.35 ($256.88) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €208.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.42.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

