AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE:AB opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

