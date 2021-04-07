Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $758.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.