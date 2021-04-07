Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) PT Raised to $3.25 at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

