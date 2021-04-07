Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,584 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,415,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 798.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

