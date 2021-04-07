Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

AKAM opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

