Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.14.

TSE AEM opened at C$76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.56 billion and a PE ratio of 36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$62.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total value of C$1,768,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

