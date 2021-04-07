Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

