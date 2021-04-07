AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Argus

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Argus from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACM. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,147. AECOM has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

