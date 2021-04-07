Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAV. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.81.

TSE AAV opened at C$3.04 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$571.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

