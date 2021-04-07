ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading 5.9% Higher

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.96. 97,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,295,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

In related news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

