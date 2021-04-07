adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 1.7%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €271.90 ($319.88) and last traded at €270.75 ($318.53). Approximately 496,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €266.20 ($313.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €292.08 ($343.63).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €282.64 and a 200-day moving average of €281.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

